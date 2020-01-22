Chris Jones should have bigger role in Super Bowl

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones missed the divisional-round win over the Texans. He played only 28 defensive snaps in the victory over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

Jones will play more against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

“I think he feels pretty good,’’ Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “He didn’t have a setback so that was good.’’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones strained a calf in a Jan. 9 practice, three days before the divisional-round game. He returned to practice on a limited basis last Friday.

Jones was a game-time decision but ended up playing against the Titans and had two tackles and a hit on quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Jones made 36 tackles, nine sacks and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games.