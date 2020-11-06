Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones’ stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list was a short one.

Jones is back at the Chiefs’ facility today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Presumably that means he has tested negative and the team is satisfied there’s no risk to him being around his teammates.

It is believed that Jones was placed on the reserve list because he had close contact with Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of medicine and performance, who tested positive.

Jones is one of the Chiefs’ most important defensive players, so it’s good news for Kansas City that he appears to be good to go for Sunday against the Panthers.

Chris Jones back at Chiefs facility originally appeared on Pro Football Talk