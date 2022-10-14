Chris Johnson wishes Amy Adams Strunk was Titans owner during his tenure

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson is one of, if not the most electrifying player in franchise history.

During his six-year stint in Tennessee, the East Carolina product produced over 1,000 rushing yards in every single season that he wore two-tone blue.

The 10-year pro is best known for his 2,000-yard season back in 2009 that ultimately earned him the nickname “CJ2K”. He also set the single-season scrimmage yards record that season with 2,509, which still stands today.

The Florida native is undeniably one of the franchise legends whose departure was hard to stomach for anyone who possesses an emotional attachment to the team.

The majority of the Titans’ fanbase wishes the star running back would have ended his memorable career in the same place where it began, And apparently, fans aren’t the only ones who feel that way.

Johnson recently had an interview with the Outkick 360 crew where he essentially admits he had bad blood with the Titans for years after his release.

The Titans legend also admits he wanted to finish his career in Tennessee, but his rapidly-souring connection with the front office eventually became irreparable.

Johnson also emphasized the fact that he had no real relationship with former Titans owner Bud Adams throughout his entire tenure in Tennessee.

In fact, it wasn’t until he got to the Arizona Cardinals and spent time around Larry Fitzgerald and owner Michael Bidwell that he realized what a star player and owner’s relationship is truly supposed to be like.

Unfortunately, Adams was going through health problems during that period and was hardly ever around the team. This obviously made it difficult for the two to develop a genuine relationship with each other, something Johnson pointed out.

CJ2K also mentions a frustrating time when he was asked to take a pay cut due to his decline in production. This seemingly may have been the final straw in his deteriorating relationship with the Titans.

Johnson goes on to reveal that he somehow played his final season in Nashville with a torn meniscus. He then goes out of his way to say that he believes the Titans’ front office/ownership and himself probably could have found a common ground with each other had they just developed some sort of mutual relationship with each other.

Instead, the two parted ways and broke the hearts of Titans supporters everywhere.

Johnson states that he believes things probably would have been different had Amy Adams Strunk been at the helm when he was there. Johnson says he currently has a fantastic friendship with the woman he calls “Mrs. Amy”.

The legendary running back admits that he genuinely wishes she would have been the owner during his time in Tennessee. Needless to say, the former All-Pro probably isn’t alone when it comes to that type of wishful thinking.

You can find the entire video clip posted of Johnson’s interview and remarks below:

Chris Johnson discusses how he wished things ended with #Titans and his thoughts on Amy Adams-Strunk. Must watch for Titans fans. pic.twitter.com/g0LBWjZVaz — Chad Withrow (@TheChadWithrow) October 12, 2022

