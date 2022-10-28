Chris Johnson gets Hall of Fame endorsements from Titans franchise greats

Over the last year or so, Tennessee Titans great Chris Johnson has become more outgoing in voicing his desire to be an NFL Hall of Famer one day. Now, he’s a candidate for the class of 2023.

His campaign picked up a couple of notable endorsements over the Titans’ homecoming weekend. This event has been a staple over the past few years, and during it some of the franchise’s greats put their weight behind Johnson’s bid.

Hall of Famer and former Oilers quarterback Warren Moon and Titans’ Ring of Honor member, running back Eddie George, both shared a few thoughts on why Johnson deserves a spot in Canton, Ohio.

Johnson spent six incredible years in Tennessee, but he’s most remembered for his legendary 2009 campaign where he became the sixth running back in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards.

This accomplishment ultimately earned him the legendary nickname “CJ2K”. However, on top of the 2,006 rushing yards, he also added 503 receiving yards in the same season.

The combination of the two led to him breaking Marshall Faulk’s yards from scrimmage record with an insane total of 2,509 yards that season. That impressive single-season record still stands today.

The East Carolina product wasn’t a one-hit wonder, either. Johnson topped 1,000 rushing yards in every season that he was a Titan, recording double-digit touchdowns in four of those campaigns.

Truth be told, the biggest shame of CJ2K’s career is the fact that he spent the majority of his prime playing on some irrelevant football teams. There’s no telling what types of numbers he would have put up if he played with on a better offense during his days in Nashville.

In total, the most electrifying playmaker in Titans history finished his career with 9,651 rushing yards, 2,255 receiving yards, and 64 total touchdowns over his entire 10-year career

Below is a list of his noteworthy records, moments, and accomplishments that Johnson possesses.

Take a look at them and then let us know in the comments or on our social media pages whether you think CJ2K deserves to be a Hall of Famer someday.

But if you ask us, CJ2K always has our vote.

Chris Johnson Records and accomplishments

Single-season record holder for most yards from scrimmage (2009, 2,509 yards)

Sixth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single-season (2009)

Most scrimmage yards in one month: 968 (November 2009)

Only player in NFL history with six touchdown runs of over 80 yards (80, 83, 85, 89, 91, 94).

Only player in NFL history with four touchdown runs of over 85 yards (85, 89, 91, 94).

Only player in NFL history to rush for three 80-yard touchdown runs in a single season on two separate occasions (2009, 2012).

First player in NFL history with at least 1,900 rushing yards and 400 receiving yards in the same season (2009)

First player in NFL history with at least 1,900 rushing yards and 50 receptions in the same season (2009)

Only player in NFL history with touchdowns of 50 yards, 60 yards, and 90 yards in the same game. (Week 2 vs. the Texans, 2009)

Second most consecutive games rushing for more than 100 yards (2009)

Six straight 1,000 yard seasons (2008-2013)

Four seasons with double digit touchdowns (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013)

Offensive player of the year (2009)

First-Team All-Pro (2009)

NFL Rushing champion (2009)

Three-time Pro Bowler (2008-2010)

Set the NFL Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash from 2008-2017 with a time of 4.24.

