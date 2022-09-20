Chris Johnson, Cynthia Frelund make fantasy projections for Week 3
Former player Chris Johnson, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund make fantasy projections for Week 3 on 'NFL Fantasy Live'.
Former player Chris Johnson, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund make fantasy projections for Week 3 on 'NFL Fantasy Live'.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Nick Chubb pointed the finger at himself, taking the blame for a touchdown run that should have put away the Jets. ''I probably shouldn't have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,'' Chubb said. Two days after the Browns collapsed and blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose 31-30 to New York, Chubb said he made a mistake by going into the end zone for his third TD with 1:55 left.
Cousins crumbled under pressure on Monday night
The Lions ground game has run wild over the first two weeks
Dane Jackson, who suffered a head and neck injury just before halftime, has been released from the hospital, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday.
Jennifer Eakins has five players Yahoo fantasy managers should consider moving away from in order to clear the way for Week 3 waiver wire additions.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Check out our tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2022 fantasy season!
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Trevor Immelman has revealed that he had to leave Louis Oosthuizen out of his International Team to face the United States in this week’s Presidents Cup because the South African appeared on posters and the website advertising the £20 million launch event of the rebel LIV series in Hertfordshire in June.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Billy Horschel is excited for his Presidents Cup and U.S. team debut this week, even if some people don't think he and a couple of his teammates fully deserve to be here.
Owned by avid Saints fans, a New Orleans barbecue restaurant has banned Mike Evans for life after he started yet another fight with their hometown team:
Check out how all the signal callers stack up in our quarterback fantasy rankings for Week 3!
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
According to a report, 'more than a dozen' schools have inquired about joining the Pac-12 Conference in possible expansion.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 3 of the season including Pittsburgh at Cleveland, Buffalo at Miami, and Green Bay at Tampa Bay