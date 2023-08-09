Chris Johnson addresses uncertainty surrounding RB market in the NFL
Former running back Chris Johnson addresses uncertainty surrounding the RB market in the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
Enjoy the preseason. You don’t have to hide how you feel about football being back.
A day after after a visit with the Saints failed to produce a deal, Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a contract.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald start by reacting to the latest news around the NFL, including their thoughts on the first episode of Hard Knocks, some concerning comments surrounding Joe Burrow's injury and the situation with Jonathan Taylor and Kareem Hunt in Indianapolis. Later, they give some takeaways from training camps they've visited over the last week, including the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Oscar Valdez fell into a depression after losing to Shakur Stevenson last year, then suffered back-to-back rib injuries.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football.
Jim Price won a World Series with the Tigers in 1968 before stepping into the broadcast booth.
C.J. Stroud is Houston's new star quarterback, but the franchise hired Ryans for the other side of the ball too.
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.
Wozniacki hadn't played a competitive tennis match since the 2020 Australian Open.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.