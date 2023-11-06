Chris Jans updates injuries ahead of Mississippi State basketball opener vs Arizona State
Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans provided key injury updates on players such as Tolu Smith ahead of MSU's season opener vs Arizona State.
Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans provided key injury updates on players such as Tolu Smith ahead of MSU's season opener vs Arizona State.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
Russ Bengtson, author of A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers, joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about some of the most famous basketball sneakers, why sneaker promotion has changed so dramatically, and what sneakers fans should be buying today.
Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to a wild comeback win over the Falcons on Sunday in his debut with the team.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Now that the winning has dried up in New England, sentiment is growing among media and fans that Belichick should be gone before season's end. That wouldn't be fair, to multiple people.
The upcoming Summer Olympics will be the last dance for Steve Kerr.
Cam Akers' season is reportedly over.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
The men’s college basketball season tips off Monday night. To celebrate the start of the new season, here are 68 predictions.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
Just five days after joining the Vikings, Josh Dobbs led them to victory. Next up: Learning his teammates' names.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
CJ Stroud set an NFL record with the best performance of his remarkable rookie campaign.
The Buffalo Bills safety will be inactive when the team plays in Cincinnati against the Bengals.
Rapinoe has won just about everything there is to win in women's soccer — except an NWSL title, which she could claim Saturday in the final game of her transcendent career.