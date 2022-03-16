Tackle Chris Hubbard will be staying in Cleveland.

According to multiple reports, Hubbard has agreed to a new deal with the Browns. It is a one-year deal for the veteran tackle.

Hubbard only played in one game for the Browns in 2021 because he tore his triceps in Week One. He had appeared in 41 games over the previous three seasons, however, and he made 34 starts.

Most of those starts came in his first two seasons and Hubbard had moved into a swing tackle role behind Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin before getting hurt. A return to that role seems likely with both tackles still on the roster in Cleveland.

Chris Hubbard re-signing with Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk