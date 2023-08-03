How Chris Hubbard overtook Tennessee Titans football right tackle battle in 6 days

Chris Hubbard is trusting the process. Even if he has been dropped smack-dab in the middle long after the process started processing.

The Tennessee Titans don't have that many starting jobs up for grabs this training camp. There's a battle at kicker. There's competition at inside linebacker. But the strangest tug of war is for the right tackle job. With Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended the first six games of 2023 for violating the NFL's gambling policy and Dillon Radunz still recovering from ACL surgery, the Titans don't have a returning player to turn to until the end of October.

Veteran Jamarco Jones, rookies Jaelyn Duncan and John Ojukwu and 2022 signee Andrew Rupcich were all on the radar as potential starters before training camp. On the morning of the Titans' second training camp practice, the team signed Hubbard, a 10-year veteran who has played with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Six days later, the Titans waived Jones and Hubbard is taking the majority of the Titans' first-team reps at right tackle.

"It’s tough because I haven’t been at OTAs. I haven’t played ball since last year," Hubbard said. "But I will say this though: Being in shape and being able to come in and just being able to catch up with the guys and being able to learn on the roll has been fun.

"I enjoy the process. I really enjoy the process of this game. I think that’s where I’m at right now, just enjoying this process, continuing to get better and just taking it one day at a time. Not looking back to the past day but looking toward the day we have today."

Hubbard's journey to the Titans has taken more downturns than upturns. He hasn't been a regular starter since 2019. He has played in only five games in the past two seasons, making just one start. He has been a free agent since March, but other than a visit with the Indianapolis Colts in May, he hadn't really had any suitors.

But the Titans came calling in late July after Petit-Frere's suspension was announced. Hubbard, 32, says he wasn't nervous about his tryout. He loves football too much to stress about a workout.

"He’s a pro," Titans offensive line coach Jason Houghtaling said when asked what separated Hubbard in his tryout. "He’s done it a lot. He’s going to work. He’s going to do what we ask him to do. He’s got a skill set for sure. He’s a quick-twitch athlete at tackle. And he’s a pro’s pro."

Hubbard's rise on the Titans' depth chart has coincided with Jones' downfall. On the day Hubbard arrived, Jones took nearly all of the first-team right tackle reps. But Jones struggled to stay on the field in Week 2 of training camp. Not because of the shoulder injury that kept him off the field in 2022, but because he was getting too physical.

Jones got in a brief skirmish with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Tuesday, resulting in both being removed from practice in favor of conditioning drills in a sandpit adjacent to the practice field. On Thursday, Jones laid a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell that Titans coach Mike Vrabel described as something that would be a penalty in a game.

The hit riled up some of Campbell's defensive teammates, who were vocal in their displeasure at Jones' actions.

QB TALK: Will Levis is 'not being patient,' though Tennessee Titans can be with him | Estes

THE FLIP SIDE: How Tennessee Titans football is trying to get better where they're already the best

SUBSCRIBE TO TALKIN' TITANS: Get the latest Titans news, info and analysis sent straight to your email inbox

The contrast between Jones' actions and Hubbard's quick grasp of the offense has been striking.

"He showed up here, 30 minutes later, he was practicing," Vrabel said. "And he was able to function. I think he's gotten better each and every day. So I enjoy his attitude. I enjoy his willingness to hop in there and his professionalism."

What Vrabel calls professionalism, Hubbard calls having fun.

"Football is fun for me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years.," he said. "When you get back into the groove of things, it continues to grow on you. It’s still surreal. It’s amazing. I’m thankful."

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Chris Hubbard takes over at right tackle in 6 days