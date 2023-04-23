Chris Holtmann may have just revealed Bronny James commitment timeline

It’s getting late in the recruiting season for the 2023 basketball kids. Almost all have made their commitments and signed their national letters of intent. However, one of the biggest names left on the board is still weighing his options and Ohio State still has a seat at the table.

Bronny James and the James family have kept Bronny’s recruitment close to the vest. OSU has always been in the conversation, but James has been rumored to be leaning toward several different schools. The leader at one point was Oregon, then the Buckeyes were thought to have the overwhelming lead, and now it seems that USC is the front-runner to land the son of LeBron.

We may find out in the next couple of weeks where the younger James will take his talents. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann may have let the cat out of the bag at The Foundation Spring Festival earlier this week. Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch quoted Holtmann as saying they were putting the “finishing touches on our recruiting in the next week or two. We may add one more player.”

It has been made well known that Bronny is down to USC and Ohio State. Unless Holtmann is planning to dip into the transfer portal again this year, could it be that James is planning to commit to the Buckeyes?

More Holtmann: “We have the finishing touches on our recruiting in the next week or two. We may add one more player. We just added a top-20 team that will come to the Schott in the first week or two. We cannot wait to get started.” #Buckeyes — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) April 20, 2023

James is listed as the No. 8 combo guard and No. 34 overall player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings. Ohio State currently sits with the No. 9 recruiting class for 2022. Adding Bronny would only move the Buckeyes up in the rankings adding to what is an already strong class.

It is worth noting that 247Sports has crystal balled James to USC but there may be more to the story. We’ll see if Coach Holtmann knows something we don’t soon enough.

