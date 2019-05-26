Chris Hogan reflects on time with the Patriots and playing with Tom Brady originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

It'd be difficult to have a better three-year run with a team than Chris Hogan experienced with the Patriots.

The now 30-year-old wideout recorded 1,651 and 12 touchdowns through three seasons in New England while leading the league in yards per reception in 2016. But it was the three consecutive Super Bowl appearances and two championships that will most likely leave a mark on Hogan for the rest of his career.

Hogan spoke to ESPN's Mike Reiss and reflected on his time as a Patriot as his career with the Panthers begins. When asked if he had any regrets, Hogan shared nothing but praise when describing the opportunity to play with Tom Brady and for Bill Belichick.

No. None. I was very, very fortunate to be around one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, if not the best. One of the best coaches to ever coach. Great teammates. I miss Julian [Edelman] a little bit, going back and forth with him. I made a lot of friendships there, which I think will last the rest of my life.

He was never the flashiest receiver, but Hogan came up big for the Patriots when it mattered most, included an incredible one-handed catch against the Chiefs in this year's AFC title game. The Patriots converted on 3rd-and-8 on their way to a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. Kansas City tied the game with a field goal and the Patriots went on to win in overtime.

Hogan has insisted there are no hard feelings towards the Patriots for not re-signing him, so after signing a one-year deal with Carolina, Hogan will attempt to create a consistent connection with quarterback Cam Newton.

If it doesn't work out, he could always come back, but the Patriots have acquired receivers Demaryius Thomas and N'Keal Harry to play on the outside.

