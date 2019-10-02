Chris Hogan placed on IR, needs knee scope

The Panthers claimed tackle Caleb Benenoch off of waivers on Wednesday and they announced a move that opens a roster spot for him as well.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan is headed for injured reserve. Hogan needs arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

“Chris will undergo an arthroscopic procedure and will be placed on injured reserve,” General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “He will be a candidate to return later this season under the 8-game rule.”

Hogan can be designated to return from injured reserve after six weeks on the list. Hogan, who signed with the team as a free agent this offsesson, had three catches for 24 yards in the first four weeks of the year.