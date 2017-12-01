Chris Hogan, Marcus Cannon miss full week of practice

FOXBORO - Chris Hogan and Marcus Cannon were both absent from Patriots practice Friday, wrapping up another week in which neither saw the practice field.

That more or less solidifies that Hogan (shoulder) and Cannon (ankle) won't play on Sunday against the Bills. Both players last played in Week 8 against the Chargers and have missed the Patriots' three games since.

Though Hogan has been limited to just eight games this season, he has caught a career-high five touchdowns while catching 54 passes for 438 yards. Cannon has played in seven games.