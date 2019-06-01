Chris Hogan gives simple reason for leaving Patriots as NFL free agent originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Chris Hogan spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots, but the veteran wide receiver left the team in NFL free agency to begin the next chapter of his career.

Hogan departed the Pats to sign with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract. He was asked Thursday by a fan on Twitter why he left the Patriots, and he gave a simple explanation.

It's just Buisness, loved my time in NE, but they moved on and I had to as well — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) May 31, 2019

The Patriots have undergone several changes to their passing attack since beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

Veteran wideouts Cordarrelle Patterson and Hogan left as free agents, while tight ends Rob Gronkowski (retirement) and Dwayne Allen (released) also departed. The Patriots selected Arizona State product N'Keal Harry in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to bolster their size and skill at the wide receiver position. The Patriots also signed a few other wide receivers to compete for roster spots in training camp.

Hogan had a productive career with the Patriots and won two Super Bowl titles alongside quarterback Tom Brady, but it was time for both sides to move after his disappointing 2018 season.

