Chris Herndon suspended eight games

The NFL has suspended free agent tight end Chris Herndon for the eight remaining weeks of the 2022 regular season, Field Yates of ESPN reports. A reason was not given for Herndon’s suspension.

He previously was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league’s policy on substances of abuse. Herndon pleaded guilty earlier that year to DWI stemming from a June 2018 wreck.

During training camp this summer, Herndon signed with the Saints but lasted only three weeks with the team. The Saints cut him Aug. 23, and he has remained a free agent since.

Herndon spent 2021 with the Vikings after playing the first three seasons of his career with the Jets. He appeared in 16 games with five starts for Vikings, but he made only four receptions for 40 yards with one touchdown.

Herndon’s most productive season was his rookie year with the Jets. He caught 39 passes for 502 yards with four touchdowns.

