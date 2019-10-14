Jets activate TE Chris Herndon after suspension and hamstring injury

Chris Herndon looked like a legit threat during his rookie season last year. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A week after the triumphant return of quarterback Sam Darnold, the New York Jets could be getting one of his favorite weapons back as well.

The Jets announced Monday that they had activated tight end Chris Herndon following a four-game suspension for his DUI arrest after a drunken high-speed crash in June 2018. Herndon pleaded guilty to the charge in January.

In a corresponding move, the Jets waived outside linebacker Frankie Luvu.

Herndon’s return was delayed a week after suffering a hamstring during practice in Week 5. He hopes to practice at some point this week, but it remains to be seen if he’s active for the Jets’ Week 7 date with the New England Patriots. Head coach Adam Gase reportedly indicated he was optimistic about the tight end’s changes.

Herndon could be big for Jets

A fourth-round pick out of Miami in the 2018 NFL draft, Herndon looked strong for a rookie tight end last year and could be a major part of the Jets’ offense going forward.

Playing in all 16 games with 12 starts, Herndon posted 39 catches on 56 targets for 502 yards and four touchdowns. That was despite a slow start of only 47 yards in his first five games.

If the 6-foot-4, 253-pound Herndon takes a sophomore step forward, it’s all the more reason to like the Jets’ chances for a second-half run with Darnold back under center.

