Chris Herndon enjoying “different energy” of new Jets offense

Tight end Chris Herndon landed a major role in the Jets offense during his rookie season and his 39 catches for 502 yards caught the eye of new head coach Adam Gase.

Gase, who saw Herndon on film and in person when the Dolphins faced the Jets last season, called the 2018 fourth-round pick a “unicorn type of player” because of his strength in all phases of an offense. Gase spent the offseason program installing his offensive system and Herndon has enjoyed what he’s seen thus far.

“Just from the jump, we’re taking shots down the field, using everybody and everybody is getting a chance to touch the ball,” Herndon said, via the team’s website. “You feel a different energy out there and we’re just trying to keep this momentum that we have right now and let that carry into the next day, next camp and going into the season.”

Herndon said he’s focused on film and classroom work this offseason in an effort to be as sharp as possible once he hits the field this season. That may not be for the Jets’ Week One game against Bills, however.

Herndon entered a guilty plea to resolve a DUI arrest from last June, so there’s a good chance he’ll be doing more film work while serving a suspension to open the year.