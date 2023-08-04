Chris Henry Jr. commits to Ohio State

Chris Henry Jr., who is the adopted son of former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, officially committed to Ohio State last week.

Jones had been helping Henry, who is a class of 2026 wide receiver, through the process of selecting a school to attend, going with him on college visits and to camps.

According to Blake Baumgartner of ESPN, Henry received the offer from Ohio State last June before he started his freshman year of high school.

On the “Pat McAfee Show”, Jones talked about Henry after he committed and how he was able to be Ohio State’s first 2026 commit.

“Words cannot express how happy I am for him,” Jones said. “Through all this experience and all this stuff that’s going on, he’s been the most humblest kid.”

Jones is impressed with how the 6’5” sophomore has carried himself, but also called him a “freak of nature” on the football field.

Henry had offers from other schools, but wanted to remain in Ohio where many great receivers have been drafted out of lately.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire