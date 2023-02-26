Chris Harris, Shelby Harris endorse Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Brad Washington
·2 min read

Former Denver Broncos defenders Chris Harris and Shelby Harris gave strong endorsements for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph last week.

The Broncos officially brought Joseph back as DC last week. Joseph served as Denver’s head coach from 2017-2018, compiling an 11-21 record before being dismissed.

But because of his defensive chops, former Broncos and current New Orleans cornerback Chris Harris is excited about Joseph’s return. He also believes Joseph will be a good addition for cornerback Pat Surtain.

Former Denver defensive lineman and current Seattle Seahawk Shelby Harris also expressed his excitement for Joseph’s return, citing how he loved playing for him during his time in Denver.

Joseph will take over one of the league’s best defenses, but this time the unit will be paired with a proven head coach who can develop an offense to match. Joseph will get a chance to establish Surtain further to become an anchor for the defense. If familiarity is a plus, then Joseph will have the opportunity to help the Denver Broncos get over the hump and develop into the contenders many figured they would be in 2022.

