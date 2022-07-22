Chris Harris says five teams have shown interest in signing him

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. remains a free agent with all NFL training camps set to open next week. The 11-year veteran hopes to have a new home no later than mid-August.

He has heard from “about five teams.”

“Man, we’re definitely heating up,” Harris said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m just taking my time and waiting to see what’s going to be the best fit for me. I’ve still got a little time, and I’m just waiting to make sure I pick the right team. Definitely looking for a contender.”

Harris played nine seasons for the Broncos after they signed him as an undrafted free agent, and then spent two seasons with the Chargers. He has interest from inside the AFC West and from some NFC teams, too, he said.

Harris will consider the quarterback, how he fits in the scheme and what type of defense they run, he said. He calls himself a “position-less player” who can play corner, nickel or safety.

“I’m one of those guys that I’m just a DB. I can play all over the field,” Harris said. “Pretty much whatever a team needs. I’m just making sure I’m always ready and stay ready. Whatever role, I feel like I can go in there and compete and have a chance to definitely make some plays for a team.”

He has made four Pro Bowls and was All-Pro in 2016.

Harris has 141 starts, including 11 last season for the Chargers when he totaled 37 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups.

