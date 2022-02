Associated Press

Joel Embiid burst out of the 76ers locker room with wild enthusiasm, and the 7-footer about wiped out staff members as he pinballed down a corridor to the court. With Embiid sitting out the game, Philadelphia pulled off an overtime thriller against Memphis, and the All-Star wanted to celebrate with his teammates. Embiid stood by like a well-heeled fan in the front row as he smiled and high-fived the Sixers on their way back to the locker room.