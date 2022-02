The Guardian

Quarterback confirms he is stepping away from game44-year-old retires as most successful QB in historyIn pictures: Tom Brady’s greatest NFL moments Tom Brady exits the NFL as one of American’s finest ever athletes. Photograph: USA Today Sports Tom Brady, the most successful quarterback in NFL history, has brought his brilliant career to an end after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl victories. News of the 44-year-old’s apparent retirement had emerged over the weekend before he said he was still de