Chris Harris: It’s been a great nine years, whatever happens in offseason happens

Chris Harris made PFT‘s list of the top 10 cornerbacks of the last 10 years, but he may be kicking off the next decade as a member of a team other than the Broncos.

Harris is playing out the final year of a contract that the Broncos reworked prior to the season in order to get Harris to rejoin the team after he asked to be traded. Harris got a salary bump, but no extra years on the deal and that means Sunday’s game against the Raiders may be his final one as a member of the organization.

That prospect came up when Harris spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“Man, I’m just so thankful to the Broncos, it’s been a great nine years here, whatever happens happens, I’m just focusing on finishing the year strong and do whatever I can to into the game with a clear mind and play the best I can,” Harris said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Harris has 54 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble while starting every game for the Broncos this season. He’s spent his entire nine-year career in Denver.