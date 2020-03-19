Chris Harris and Desmond Trufant gone, free agent CB options for Eagles continue to dry up

If you haven't noticed, the Eagles haven't done much yet in free agency to address their glaring need at cornerback.

At the beginning of the week, the Eagles targeted Byron Jones but were priced out. Jones ended up taking a five-year, $82 million deal in Miami. And James Bradberry went to the Giants. And Trae Waynes to the Bengals. And Kendall Fuller to the Redskins.

And then on Wednesday evening, two of the top remaining corners on the market, Chris Harris and Desmond Trufant, found new homes on deals that will pay them around $10 million per season.

The Chris Harris Jr. deal with the #Chargers is for 2 years and 20 million per source. He had several other suiters and Harris picked the Chargers. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 18, 2020

CB Desmond Trufant is signing with the #Lions, per source. The deal is for 2 years, $21M, $14M guaranteed. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2020

There's not much left.

Trufant would have made a ton of sense. The 29-year-old just got released by the Falcons. In Atlanta, he played under Eagles new defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel and made his only career Pro Bowl. But you can forget that.

So what's left?

One possible move might come in a trade. Now that the Lions brought in Trufant, they have even more of a reason to trade Darius Slay. The Eagles were reportedly interested in Slay as a possible mid-season trade target last year, so we know they like him.

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Slay is 29 now but he's been a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, even though his play level has declined some. And the Eagles have 10 draft picks in April, so they have the ammo to get Slay if they way.

Meanwhile, the list of potential free agents is slimming. But the Eagles are fine with being patient.

Here are some top names left on the market:

Logan Ryan

Prince Amukamara

Trumaine Johnson

Xavier Rhodes

Mackensie Alexander









And if none of those guys work out, I hear Ronald Darby is still available.

