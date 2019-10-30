Chris Harris “definitely happy” he wasn’t traded

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris‘s name was mentioned often as a trade candidate leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline, but 4 p.m. ET came and went without Harris being shipped to another club.

While there was a time this offseason that Harris was amenable to a deal sending him away from the Broncos, he was not upset to learn that he’d be staying in Denver for the rest of the year.

“I’m definitely happy,” Harris said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Now, I can just play and get this behind me and focus on finishing strong the rest of the year. Try and get some wins.”

The Broncos season has not gone well, but Harris said he enjoys his relationships with the team’s coaches and he has other considerations. His wife is due to give birth to a daughter “any day now” and Harris wants to be around for the arrival of his child.

Harris is set for free agency after the season.