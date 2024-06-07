Chris Harris believes Broncos ‘found their guy’ in Bo Nix

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was the sixth QB taken in this year’s NFL draft, but having five others go ahead of him does not negate the fact that Nix is a perfect fit for Sean Payton’s offense.

During an appearance on “NFL Total Access” last month, former cornerback Chris Harris chimed in with his take on the rookie quarterback.

“You know, a lot of people have been talking bad about the pick because he’s the sixth quarterback, you know?” Harris said. “But I think Bo is a guy that has great experience being able to play in the SEC and the Pac-12 and having success at both. So I’m excited about this kid. I think he’s one of the best prospects that we’ve had since Peyton [Manning], you know?

“So I think the Denver Broncos definitely found their guy. I think Sean Payton’s going to be able to implement the offense that he wants having a guy in that pocket being able to throw over the middle. And also, you can’t forget, this guy’s athletic, right? You can have called run plays for the quarterback and he can make plays with [his legs].”

As Harris noted, Nix is an athletic quarterback. He rushed for 744 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Payton draw up a few QB runs for the rookie this fall.

First things first, though, Nix has to focus on winning the starting job. On deck is mandatory minicamp next week followed by the start of training camp in late July. The next few months will determine if Nix is ready to start right away, but even if he’s not a Week 1 starter, Nix is the long-term plan in Denver, and Harris believes he’s the right man for the job.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire