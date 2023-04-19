Chris Hampton talks Ducks’ secondary, Dan Lanning, and trying to stop Bo Nix in practice

Of the many hires that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning made over the offseason, safeties coach Chris Hampton was among the most intriguing.

Taking over for Matt Powledge, who left to become the defensive coordinator for the Baylor Bears, Hampton had relatively big shoes to fill in Eugene.

He himself was the former defensive coordinator for the Tulane Green Wave, which made him a coveted coach coming over to Eugene. Hampton now has the opportunity to coach a talented group of players in Oregon’s secondary, including Evan Williams, Tysheem Johnson, Steve Stephens, and Bryan Addison.

On Tuesday, we got our first chance to talk to Hampton and discuss his transition to Eugene and what it’s like to go up against Oregon’s explosive offense every day in practice. Here are some of best quotes from that interview.

Why Oregon?

Question: What was it about Oregon that made you want to come to the Ducks this off-season?

Hampton: “The opportunity to win a national championship and to learn under Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, two guys who I have admired for a long time. They talk about the growth mindset here and it was something I was looking for in my career.”

First Impressions of Oregon Defense

Question: What have been your first impressions of Oregon’s defense so far?

Hampton: “I think we’ve got a chance to be really really good. We’re trending in the right direction. We have a lot of variety of things we can do. I think we have great situational calls — a lot of things that I’ve learned since I’ve been here. I think we have the pieces with the players to be pretty good.”

Safety Experience

Question: How valuable is it to have so many experienced veterans in the safety room?

Hampton: “I think it’s extremely valuable. We have a lot of guys who’ve seen a lot of things, here and at other places. They’ve played a lot of snaps in real games in hostile environments. They understand what we’re doing. There’s some terminology that is different from other places for the guys who transferred in. We just have to translate it to whatever they remember from where they came from. That’s just part of football. I think it’s really good that we’ve got some older guys, who have some experience. Hopefully that pays dividends in the fall.

Recruiting to Oregon

Question: A lot of coaches have said that recruiting with the Oregon logo on your chest makes things easier. Have you noticed that?

Hampton: “Absolutely. When you talk to kids now, they know exactly who you are. I’m a little bit prettier than I was at my previous spot. The kids are definitely intrigued by coming here with the brand, Nike, and just Oregon in general with winning and coach Lanning being here. I think it all helps and recruiting has been going great. “

Defending Bo Nix

Question: How valuable is it for your defense to go up against someone like Bo Nix every day in practice?

Hampton: “I think it’s a tremendous challenge for us that can only make us better. He can extend plays with his legs, which is the big thing. Mobile quarterbacks give defenses fits. We had a segment today in practice that he did. We’ve got to stay in coverage and sometimes you have to cover a little bit longer, which is really good. We go against a veteran quarterback every day and play against some really good receivers and some really good backs that we have to thud up and tackle in scrimmages. I think it’s a challenge each and every day going against that offense, and it’s going to make us better.”

Freshman Experience

Question: What are you hoping to see from true freshmen Kodi DeCambra and Tyler Turner coming out of this spring?

Hampton: “I think the big thing is the experience and the reps. That’s really what it is. That’s the biggest thing. Just get the experience and the reps and understand the system. So when you do it in the summer and in fall camp it’ll be the second and third time doing it, so it’ll be a little bit cleaner for them. I think the speed of the game. Football is football, but once you get to college the game is a little bit faster and the guys are a little bit bigger and stronger. The one thing that I’ve seen from both of them is that they’re fearless. Tyler made some really nice thuds out there today. Kodi joined us a little bit later, but he’s catching on really quick. They’re both really smart kids. I think they love football as well. I’m really fired up about both of them.”

Safety Traits

Question: What are the most important traits in a safety?

Hampton: “I think the first thing a safety has to be able to do is get the defense lined up. So we’ve got to be great communicators. Every day I’m challenging them to improve in that area. I think we’re getting better and better. We’ve got to do a great job of communicating first, and then we’ve got to be able to tackle when the ball spits. We’ve got to do a better job of getting guys down and the communicating.”

Coaching Change

Question: Why would you give up a defensive coordinator job at Tulane where you had play-calling duties to a job without those same duties at Oregon?

Hampton: A lot of people have asked me that. Really and truly when I was talking to these guys, they said something to me about a growth mindset, and at first I was thinking the same thing. Then they said that, and I was like ‘You’re right. That’s what I want to do. I want to grow’. I’m 37. I was 36 when I came. I think I’ve got a long career, and I just want to grow and learn. There’s always opportunities to learn. I think that’s invaluable. I wanted to come here and just learn.”

