Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier was expecting big things from Tyreek Hill, which is why he traded five draft picks for him and signed him to a four-year, $120 million contract extension. But at Organized Team Activities, Hill is exceeding the already very high expectations in Miami.

Grier said Hill has transformed the Dolphins’ offense and made breathtaking plays in every practice since he arrived.

“He does something on the field every day that has you shaking your head,” Grier said on Sirius XM NFL Radio, via the Miami Herald. “Everyone knows the speed and what he does. A phenomenal athlete. Multiple people in Kansas City told me just wait until you watch him in practice and watch the things he does. That’s what gets you excited. His love and passion for how he plays, it’s really impressive watching him work. That has been a catalyst. Jaylen Waddle already has been a very good practice player for us. And Cedrick Wilson Jr. [too]. The whole group being around with [Hill’s] energy, work ethic has elevated the expectations. It seeps through to all facets of the team.”

Hill will have to be at least as good in Kansas City as he was in Miami to justify the resources the Dolphins expended to acquire him. Grier sounds optimistic that’s going to happen.

Chris Grier: Tyreek Hill does something every day that has you shaking your head originally appeared on Pro Football Talk