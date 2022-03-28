Chris Grier sets the table for Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins

Following a “March Madness” flurry of signings, trades and transactions, the Miami Dolphins had a relatively quiet weekend. There had been several moves last week with acquisitions such as Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, most notably. It was those mega moves that have propelled Miami into the playoff-contending conversation and not the fringe of the possibility.

The Dolphins also started the outgoing process last week, as offensive lineman Jesse Davis was released, and wide receiver Allen Hurns was let go with a failed physical designation.

Miami’s general manager Chris Grier has been using a slow-play, long-haul strategy that seems to be working. While at his own pace, he’s managed to create a loaded roster with capable veterans to help mold a young nucleus of developing talent.

As it stands now, and as much as people joke about the validity of the salary cap, it’s very real, yet manipulatable by the best in creative ways. This is where Miami’s cap guru, Brandon Shore, needs to be given credit.

What this combination of executives has done is simply set the Dolphins up for sustained success while having outs, meaning there’s insurance behind quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That insurance rests in multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to a trade with the San Francisco 49ers last offseason.

In what many hope to be an unneeded policy, Tagovailoa can turn heads in 2022, in this offense, and if he does there’s a bright future ahead for this franchise and a massive payday soon thereafter for him.

Grier and Shore mastered this cap with some savvy contracts over the last few years, setting Miami up well for a looming choice two years from now or, perhaps, even sooner. Before you know it, Tagovailoa’s rookie contract will have to be either picked up for a fifth season or not. While a bit of time remains for that decision, knowing how likely that can be will be dependent on how he plays this season.

Having veteran Teddy Bridgewater as a newly signed backup is another form of Miami’s multi-layered insurance policy for Tagovailoa. Although as recently as Monday morning, Miami’s new head coach Mike McDaniel made it very clear who has what job for the Dolphins.

McDaniel also called the Tom Brady to Miami rumors “fake news,” during the AFC coaches meeting in Palm Beach. As the coaches had breakfast at The Breakers, it seems the table is set in Miami for a main course that’s been unseen consistently in several years.

While trying not to skip any meals and go straight to dessert, should Tagovailoa progress as many hope, it could be the icing on the cake of a remarkable offseason.

