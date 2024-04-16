Chris Grier says ‘nothing in the works’ to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins are not close to signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. any time soon, general manager Chris Grier told reporters Tuesday.

“Nothing imminent on it,” Grier said at a pre-draft press conference. “We’ve had some discussions back and forth a little bit, but as of right now, there’s nothing in the works to get anything done.”

Beckham, 31, visited the Dolphins in March shortly after becoming a free agent. Shortly after the visit, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that the team was working toward bringing the receiver to South Florida.

“I’m definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that,” McDaniel said.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill stoked the flames earlier this month when he posted on social media that Beckham joining the Dolphins was “confirmed.” Beckham tweeted that he was “confused” by suggestions that he signed with a team.

While Miami has a pair of electric receivers in Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the team struggled to find production from another receiver in 2023. Tight end Durham Smythe was the team’s third leading receiver with 366 yards, while Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Braxton Berrios both finished with less than 300 yards.

Beckham played with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 season and finished the year with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

