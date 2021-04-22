Chris Grier: No regrets for Dolphins’ trade no matter how board breaks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins made the decision to turn the 2021 NFL Draft order on its head when the team traded out of the No. 3 overall pick. And before all of the breaking news stories were completely written that day, the Dolphins had finalized yet another deal — this one to move back up the board to the No. 6 spot.

When the dust settled, Miami had conceded valuable draft position to both the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals — two teams who could end up taking players that would benefit the Miami Dolphins in their bid to upgrade their offensive weaponry. The Dolphins have long been assumed to be drafting the best available pass catcher for their second year quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa with their top pick, but what “best available” looks like now versus when Miami owned the No. 3 pick are two totally different things.

If the Atlanta Falcons are unable to find a trade partner for the No. 4 pick, the odds are heavily skewed that the team would selection Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. And the momentum out of Cincinnati these days seems to indicate the Bengals are leaning into reuniting their own quarterback, Joe Burrow, with his top target from 2019, WR Ja’Marr Chase.

And so the question begs to be asked: if that’s how the board falls, will general manager Chris Grier have any regrets?

He was asked exactly that during Wednesday’s press conference with the media.

“No. I think when we made our move, we had targeted a number of players that we liked that we’re comfortable with getting. So I think with us, when you make a move like we did and doing what we did to get back up, we’re very comfortable where we are; but again as I said, we’ll always evaluate it and drafts change as you know,” said Grier.

“People fall for some reasons unknown or people select players for their roster based on their needs. We’re comfortable where we are. We feel very good where we are and we won’t have any regrets.”

Here’s hoping that the Dolphins won’t need regret and can lay claim to their preferred choice either way. But Grier’s comments confirm the team’s thought process in making the deal: they had at least three players they were comfortable targeting with the No. 6 overall pick — and trading up from No. 12 overall guaranteed at least one of them would be on the board for the Dolphins next week.

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa is going to take the next step

    When Miami held the third overall pick in next week’s draft, there was some speculation that the club could take a quarterback for the second consecutive year within the top five. But when the pair of trades with the 49ers and Eagles set them up at No. 6, the Dolphins clearly indicated they’re riding with [more]

  • Chris Grier on draft trades: We feel good where we are and won’t have any regrets

    When the Dolphins made a pair of trades with the 49ers and Eagles a few weeks ago, they were able to not only gain assets, but also still guarantee themselves a shot at one of the best non-QBs in the 2021 draft. In his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, Miami General Manager Chris Grier set [more]

  • Dolphins remain unfazed by prospect of drafting developmental talent

    Dolphins remain unfazed by prospect of drafting developmental talent

  • Opinion: Mac Jones might be a top-three NFL draft pick, but Alabama QB leaves key questions for teams

    Mac Jones is hardly the prototype for a quarterback set to become an early NFL draft pick, but the Alabama standout could be a top-three selection.

  • Lynn Bowden Jr. has his eyes on sporting No. 6 for the Dolphins

    Lynn Bowden Jr. has his eyes on sporting No. 6 for the Dolphins

  • Analyzing a potential Cardinals-Dolphins trade in 2021 draft

    With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?

  • Already big Tulsa LB prospect Zaven Collins even bigger before draft

    He weighed in at 270 pounds at his medical check in Indy after weighing 259 at his pro day.

  • Pressley Harvin III: the TD throwing, 260lb punter who may be the star of the draft

    The Georgia Tech prospect will intrigue NFL fans with his ability to throw dimes as well as his talent as a punter Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III, left, participates in his school’s Pro Day. Photograph: Brynn Anderson/AP When the NFL draft kicks off next Thursday, the fate of some of college football’s biggest names will be decided. Names like Kyle Pitts, the red-zone busting tight end out of Florida; Patrick Surtain II, the second-generation ballhawk out of Alabama; and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the once in a generation prospect whose name figures to be called first. Names that draftniks like ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr and the NFL.com’s Peter Schrager have spent months shuffling up and down their draft boards like clairvoyants reading tea leaves. Or worse: smoking them. But in addition to those three, here’s another name you’d be wise to track – Pressley Harvin III, maybe the most interesting prospect in the draft. Harvin isn’t a big name, per se. Some of that has to do with him coming from Georgia Tech – a school that might otherwise stand out if it didn’t share a state with the Georgia Bulldogs or if it weren’t based in Atlanta, where historically black colleges loom large. But mostly, the low profile comes down to this: Harvin is – *deep breath* –a punter. Wait! I can explain! He’s a really good punter! Last year he won the Ray Guy Award, an honor reserved for the top punter in all of college football – all of whom, until Harvin won, were white. He’d earn that big bronze trophy on the strength of an ACC-record 48-yard net average on 45 punts, 18 of which landed inside the 20-yard line. No! Don’t click away! What if I told you it isn’t just Harvin’s leg that’s big? What if I told you that he looks like he spends more time watching football than playing it, packing in excess of 260lbs onto a 5ft 11in frame? There are defensive ends on the board right now who who would have trouble stopping him. And there are probably a number of quarterbacks who’d have a hard time going throw for throw with him, too. That’s right. In addition to that leg, Pressley has a strong arm. And he knows how to use it. Flashback to October 2019. Georgia Tech are at home against Miami and down a score late in the first quarter. After a Yellow Jackets drive stalls at the Hurricanes’ 41-yard line, Pressley jogs onto the field with the rest of the special teams unit and lines up in punt formation. But instead of booming the ball skyward, he skips forward and throws a high-arching pass down the right sideline to a streaking Yellow Jackets receiver. “That’s one of the remarkable things that I can do instead of the ball just hitting my foot,” Pressley told reporters at his pro day. “I try to help the team out in any type of way I can.” The trick play, which Pressley launched from the Yellow Jackets’ 48-yard line, would travel some 40 yards in the air and help set up a 28-21 overtime win. Sure, it was just one of three Georgia Tech victories that year. (Poor kids haven’t finished above .500 more than twice in the past six years...) But how many other struggling schools can say it was their punter who saved them from being truly sorry? At his showcase for NFL teams in mid-March, Harvin called his Flutie-like moment against the ’Canes an on-field favorite while making a case for himself not just as a punter but as something more. And that shouldn’t be such a hard sell. After all, the NFL’s heritage was built on triple-threats like Paul Hornung and Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch – hall of famers, both. Hell, the last time Bill Belichick cracked a smile was after sending the aforementioned Doug Flutie onto the field to nail an extra-point dropkick against the Miami Dolphins. Technically this was a trick play. But, really, it was a treat. And it’s too bad we don’t see more of them. In the five decades since the NFL has transitioned from a fistfight in the dirt to basketball on cleats, players have evolved from jack-of-all-trade ironmen into finely tuned, situational specialists. It has gotten to the point where any versatility beyond the well-worn prescriptions for offense, defense or special teams is considered a negative. Kordell Stewart – the QB-slash-tailback-slash-receiver-slash-punter who took the NFL by storm in mid-90s – should have been a model worth emulating. Instead, he is pro football’s poster boy for doing too much. Still, it could have been so much worse. He could have come along two or three decades earlier and been boxed into a role as a receiver or cornerback simply because he was Black and thus assumed not to be smart enough for the cognitive and leadership demands of the quarterback position. But nowadays? Pro football is more experimental than it’s ever been. That much is undeniable every time a player like New Orleans Saints’ third-down buster Taysom Hill or LA Rams fake-punt god Johnny Hekker steals focus, and snaps, from a traditional QB and wins hearts. And there’s no better time than now to make a case for Harvin, the rare punter who is also Black. The biggest name like that to find his way into the league was Marquette King, another Georgia university system prospect who kicked for the Raiders and Broncos. He quickly emerged as an All-Pro talent, with a flair for celebration that was second to none. It’s just a shame that all that extra personality may also be why he remains out of a job. Harvin, though, isn’t nearly as boisterous – news that will come as relief to pro football gatekeepers who reserve showmanship rights for marquee stars. But that’s not to say evaluators haven’t found fault with Harvin. Among other things, they ding him for his high return rate and inconsistent hang time. Likewise, his touch on short kicks they find a bit iffy. Nevertheless under gray and grim conditions at Georgia Tech’s outdoor practice field, Harvin acquitted himself well while showing off his impressive leg, surprising arm and improved fitness; since entering into a rigorous training program after the Yellow Jackets’ season, he’s 20lbs lighter. Ordinarily, that kind of dedication would justify a higher draft grade. But because Harvin is labeled punter, alas, he is doomed to be chosen in the very late rounds, if he’s even picked at all. If there’s any consolation King wasn’t picked either – but of course that’s more of a knock on the game than the player. It’s just another reason why Harvin is so keen for his critics to see him as something else, something more relatable. “Punters are people, too,” Harvin told reporters. “I can contribute to the team on more than just fourth down.” If he had his druthers he’d list himself on a depth chart as ATH, the commonplace college shorthand for all-round athletes. But if he should manage to catch on with an NFL team and put his tiny hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina, on the map while establishing himself as a modern mold-breaker? Shoot, he’d not only make a big name for himself. He’d leave admirers and doubters alike fumbling for more colorful labels to foist upon him like legend – or, better yet: a steal.

  • New STAR WARS Black Series Figures Spotlight CLONE WARS

    The latest Star Wars Black Series 6" action figures focus on the heroes of the Republic, showcasing Clone Wars-era Jedi and Clone Troopers. The post New STAR WARS Black Series Figures Spotlight CLONE WARS appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Possible Lions draft target Devonta Smith measures even smaller than expected

    Hard to see Brad Holmes and the Lions using No. 7 overall on such a slight player

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick recalls text to Alex Smith that is one of his "biggest regrets to date"

    The newest Washington QB reflected on his relationship with the former Washington QB that announced his retirement on Monday.

  • 2021 NFL Draft rumors: These 3 teams willing to trade back in first round

    Moving up in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft would put the Patriots in a better position to get one of the top quarterbacks, and several potential trade partners are emerging.

  • Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue in critical condition after being shot in Florida

    Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue is reportedly fighting for his life after being the victim of an armed robbery. The artist, 36, was in town for the release party of his new song “Jerry Rice” when men tried to rob him outside of a bowling alley. Diamond Blue Smith, who goes by Baby Blue, was shot in the shoulder area.

  • 'They're not gonna stop until they've taken over everything': Former NFL player on the lefts push to politicize sports, military

    Former NFL player Jake Bequette says that sports and the military are the 'final frontier' of traditional American values.

  • Top-10 worst running back depth charts: Teams that need serious help in the 2021 NFL draft

    Matt Harmon looks at the 10 worst running back depth charts in the NFL right now to try and find out which teams might make a big splash at the position in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: The Predicament of Pittsburgh picking a center in the first round

    Drafting a center early could backfire on the Steelers.

  • Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

    This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars.

  • Why Europe’s ‘Super League’ Crashed and Burned

    In one of the opening chapters of Thomas Carlyle’s History of the French Revolution, we find an extended meditation on the psychological potency of symbolism. “Of man’s whole terrestrial possessions and attainments,” he writes, “unspeakably the noblest are his Symbols, divine or divine-seeming; under which he marches and fights, with victorious assurance, in this life-battle; what we call his Realised Ideals.” By “Symbols” or “Realised Ideals,” Carlyle means particulars that incarnate or represent universals. The most obvious examples of symbols in this sense are flags. Even though, in particular terms, they’re just sheets of fabric with colored designs, they nevertheless represent whole hosts of associated affections, loyalties, and ideals for which human beings have proven themselves on countless occasions quite willing to kill and die. Sports teams have a similarly symbolic, if lower-stakes, hold on the human imagination, especially in the modern world. Apart from politics, professional sports is the only sphere of life in the West today in which it is still considered socially acceptable for men and women to invest otherwise quotidian and granular events with almost unfathomable meaning. The sight of a man in a pinstriped shirt hitting a ball very far with a big stick is regularly the cause of bacchanal hysteria among millions of men, women, and children in the United States of America. The same kind of Elysian joy and Stygian despair is summoned at weekly intervals in the rest of the world by the sight of 22 men kicking a ball up and down a patch of grass. In the absence of sex, war, or a particularly contentious election, nothing evokes primal emotional responses in modern man more effectively than professional sports. This is because sports teams are among the few institutions left in modern society that retain their symbolic power. Like other organizations, they’re composed of owners, managers, and staff, with human-resources and public-relations departments, etc., and they have a particular task to perform in order to satisfy their customer base and generate revenue. But unlike the big businesses with which they might be compared, professional sports teams are felt and thought by many to represent something larger and more important than ordinary market interests. This is what makes them “Realised Ideals” in the sense that Carlyle describes. The successful functioning of these organizations doesn’t merely result in profit generated by supplying a commodity to consumers at an aggregable price. It results in an aura of prestige and a spirit of collective celebration infusing the local community that the team represents. It’s a cause of intergenerational solidarity among families and friends. For New York Yankees fans, for instance, the team’s success, its ethos and traditions, says something important about New York City, and thus about themselves as New Yorkers. The success of Walmart, by way of contrast, doesn’t have the same kind of symbolic or emotional ripple effects among even its most devoted patrons. Unless we grasp that symbolism is a fundamental aspect of professional sports teams — compared with most other for-profit organizations, where such symbolism is absent — we will not understand the economic significance of the crazy, vertigo-inducing chain of events that has engulfed the world of European soccer over the last several days. On Sunday night, the owners of twelve of Europe’s richest and most famous soccer teams released a joint statement announcing their intention to form a European Super League among themselves. The league was to be composed of 15 permanent founding members: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Juventus, A.C. Milan, Inter Milan, and three more unnamed teams. Five more slots were to be allocated annually to qualifying teams. None of this is likely to sound problematic to American readers, which is unsurprising given the nature of the enterprise. Many of these teams, like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal, are owned by American businessmen who have harbored the intention for some time to create a European soccer equivalent of the NFL or the NBA. The structure of these American leagues, however, is fundamentally anathema to the way in which soccer has functioned in Europe for the last hundred years. In each European country, there exists a tier-based pyramid system for soccer teams. The top tier — e.g., the Premier League in England, La Liga in Spain — is where the best players and the glitziest teams play. There are usually about 20 teams in this top division. At the end of each season, the top four or so teams in each of Europe’s top divisions qualify for the next season’s pan-continental showcase competition, the UEFA Champions League, in which the highest level of soccer in the world is played. The teams that finish in the three bottom places of the top division are relegated to the second division, while the three teams that finish at the top of the second division are promoted to the top division. This pattern is replicated down through all of the men’s leagues in each country. In England there are about 20 tiers of soccer. If you wanted to, you could form your own semi-professional team with friends, start at the very bottom of the pyramid, and work your way up. Just recently, for instance, a Manchester United fan channel on YouTube called Stretford Paddock decided to start their own team from scratch and are currently in the 14th tier of English soccer. Theoretically, it’s possible for them to make it all the way to the Premier League. This strictly meritocratic pyramid is treasured by European soccer fans. It’s a huge part of the romance of the sport. It’s also a finely balanced economic ecosystem. The vast majority of revenue in terms of television broadcast rights and gate receipts is generated by the five or six most famous teams in each country. Teams like Manchester United and Real Madrid, for instance, have hundreds of millions of fans around the world. Smaller teams rely on the revenue generated by the games they play against these big teams in order to meet costs and stay competitive. Because of the way profits are shared out across the leagues, Burnley F.C. or Brighton and Hove Albion get a huge economic boon from playing Manchester United because the latter’s multinational legions of fans are tuning in to the game. In this way, the money generated by the top teams trickles down the entire domestic soccer pyramid in each country, keeping the smaller teams afloat. The owners of Europe’s top teams, especially the American owners, have always looked askance at this model. John Henry, the venture capitalist who owns the Boston Red Sox, bought Liverpool F.C. as a financial investment, and likewise the Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when they bought Manchester United in 2005. Their teams generate the most profit, after all, and they didn’t see the logic of having to share this profit with smaller, “freeloading” teams down through the league and the divisions. What’s more, for these owners, the fact that their teams were required to finish in the top four every season in order to participate in the most financially lucrative competition the sport has to offer was offensive. Manchester United has repeatedly failed to qualify for the Champions League since 2013, when they lost Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest coach in the history of professional sports, to retirement. As a result, the Glazer family, having purchased the world’s second-most lucrative sports team, after the New York Yankees, have lost out on millions of dollars as their club has been serially out-competed by smaller teams. The solution, from ownership’s perspective, was obvious: Abscond from the various domestic, freeloading pyramids and form a league in which the top revenue-generating teams play one another every week. This was the move that was announced on Sunday evening. The Super League was to be a closed shop, like the top American sports leagues, with no promotion or relegation. It would be wholly owned by the owners of the 15 founding clubs so that they could dispense with having to deal with league authorities — a luxury not even afforded to NFL or NBA team owners. The new league was also to have an agreed-upon salary cap, so that the offensive and ungodly amount of money it would generate would accrue mostly to the owners rather than the players. Never has there been a more grasping and grotesque vindication of Adam Smith’s claim that “people of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public.” Still, as brazen as the Super League plans may have been, they were totally in line with the globalizing trajectory of the world economy. The systematic replacement of local, regional, and national businesses with huge multinational conglomerates has been proceeding apace for some time. Local bookshops and regional chains unnumbered have fallen before the Bezos blitzkrieg of Amazon packages, landing on doorsteps around the globe with unmatched speed, efficiency, and affordability; countless diners and mom-and-pop restaurants have been laid low by the newest Panera or Applebee’s franchise; and thousands of local newspapers have foundered on the rocks of the digital age, leaving only the national titans like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal unscathed. As consumers, we seem to be fine with all of this. No one forced us to forsake our local bookseller, the café on the corner, the morning paper in the driveway. We’ve been happy to sacrifice our old allegiances. Fascinatingly, public reaction to the Super League has bucked this trend spectacularly. Uniform and deafening fury has been rained down upon the heads of the league’s organizers with the kind of pan-continental, cross-political, venomous disgust I cannot recall ever witnessing, having lived in Europe for most of my life. What would have been a relatively predictable if sordid and unseemly act of corporate consolidation in any other industry has been treated like an act of war on an entire civilization. Fans, public broadcasters, players, heads of government, and even the future King of England have stridently opposed the formation of the Super League in a chorus of righteous indignation. The president of UEFA, the organization that runs the reigning merit-based European Champions League, described the owners involved as “snakes and liars,” while Gary Neville, the former Manchester United captain and currently the most popular sports pundit in the U.K., excoriated the Super League live on television: On Tuesday, only two days after the Super League was announced, it began to crumble. One by one, the teams involved began to announce their withdrawal from the league. As I write, nine of the original twelve have pulled out, and the eventual announcement of the tournament’s dissolution is now a formality. The significance of what this reveals about the nature of the global economy can’t be overstated. This was not merely an idea floated by the owners and then rejected. It was a project that had already been set in motion. The site for the tournament had already been launched. A $3.5 billion loan from JPMorgan Chase had already been secured by the league’s organizers. A 23-year contract of participation had been signed by every club involved. And yet, 48 hours after its announcement, the Super League is dead, guillotined by the unbridled bottom-up anger of grassroots soccer fans. Is this the first significant extra-governmental blow struck against the forces of economic globalization by civil society? If it is, then why? The answer is to be found in the symbolism of sports teams, the potent transcendental, representative forces that separate sports from the prosaic computations of most other for-profit enterprises. Manchester United, for example, was founded in 1878 by the Carriage and Wagon department of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. It represented the working-class people of the city in which it was located and from which it took its name. Over the near century and a half of its existence it has accrued traditions, honors, and an ethos that have captured the hearts of its fans. These transcendent values are contained within the particular company, Manchester United PLC, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Because of the symbolic freight of the club, it simply can’t be treated as any other business obeying global economic trends. In this way, sports teams are, once again, like countries. America, too, has a history, traditions, heroes, and values that are not quantifiable in any material way. The idea of assessing the greatness of America on the basis of its GDP, or of making political decisions exclusively on the basis of what would increase GDP, would stir up anger in the heart of any patriot. Thus, when those in power tried to manipulate the particulars of symbolic institutions in a way that ignored the values that those particulars are supposed to instantiate, they courted catastrophe. This should teach us a lot about the way that globalization works. Many of a localist or nationalist anti-globalization bent want to use state power to arrest the deracinating effects of the modern economy. But if the Super League saga teaches us anything, it’s that we are quite able to turn the tide of economic globalization whenever we please without any assistance from the government. That we choose not to is a testament to the fact that most businesses we patronize have no symbolic value for us. They simply meet our particular needs, and we’re happy to patronize others if they meet our needs more effectively. Globalization might lead to job losses for certain individuals in certain sectors, but unless a company or an industry is widely thought to represent some universal quality for good or for ill, we can be certain that there’ll be no public groundswell for change. In this sense, all of our political and economic arguments are over symbols — over which particulars instantiate and represent which universals. If we are indeed destined for a future of globalized anarcho-capitalist anomie in which everyone knows the price of everything and the value of nothing, it won’t be because of any ineluctable material factors, but because we no longer have symbols powerful enough to turn the particular circumstances of material existence into vessels of the transcendent. The satisfaction of granular appetites will have been made the whole business of life. But if our symbolic institutions are powerful and numerous enough, then the spiritual enervation of capitalism will be healthily balanced not by government power but by mankind’s natural orientation toward the transcendent. Sports teams meet innate, non-material needs in a limited but profound way. That’s why the Super League was felled in such short and spectacular order. It would be great to have more institutions of similar symbolic value in our communities, but since this kind of value can’t be generated on demand, the best we can do is to look after the ones we have.

  • Hey, Miami, wanna get high? Wynwood is about to get a weed lounge — and a reality show

    What appropriate timing.

  • 'Single worst text' Ryan Fitzpatrick ever sent was to Alex Smith after his leg injury

    Fitzpatrick 'felt like the biggest a**hole' after sending Smith a text when he gruesomely broke his leg in 2018.