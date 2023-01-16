Chris Grier: No decision yet on CB Byron Jones’ future

In the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins’ elimination from Super Bowl contention on Sunday, the team will have a number of decisions to make this offseason, including what to do with cornerback Byron Jones.

Jones, 30, had Achilles surgery last offseason and wasn’t able to step on the field this year.

The cornerback has an $18.35 million cap hit in 2023, according to Over the Cap, which is a lot for a player who’s missed a full year of playing time.

On Monday, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed Jones’ injury and future with the organization.

Miami has a lot committed to their top two cornerbacks, and both are coming off of years that they probably want to forget, despite Xavien Howard making the Pro Bowl again.

The Dolphins have some options with Jones this offseason that they’ll have to seriously consider before the start of their 2023 quest for a Lombardi Trophy.

