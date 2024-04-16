Chris Grier: Drafting QB in first round not something we're looking at

The Dolphins are trying to work out a contract extension with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before the start of the 2024 season and the structure of such a deal has been the topic of much conversation this offseason.

Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards last season and remained healthy for an entire year for the first time, but the team has not rushed to pay him at the same level as fellow 2020 draft picks Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert. They also aren't in a rush to look for someone who they might feel is a surer long-term fit for their offense.

That was the word from General Manager Chris Grier on Tuesday when he was asked about the possibility of the Dolphins using their first-round pick — No. 21 overall — on a quarterback next week.

“That’s not something we’re looking at in the first round. We’re very happy with Tua," Grier said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "At some point, I wouldn’t say we’re not going to draft a quarterback. We drafted Skylar Thompson in the seventh round.”

Grier said he believes the Dolphins can get "an impact player" at No. 21 and adding a player who can help immediately makes sense for a team coming off of a playoff berth, but thoughts about other possible paths at quarterback will continue as long as the Dolphins go without signing Tagovailoa.