Chris Grier on Deshaun Watson: We did due diligence, decided not to pursue a trade

Deshaun Watson remains a member of the Texans and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier held a press conference on Wednesday that focused on why he’s not the newest quarterback on Miami’s roster.

Grier said that the team was “doing background work and investigating everything” when asked about their interest in Watson before adding that doing that work isn’t a sign that a trade is going to be made or that they don’t believe in Tua Tagovailoa. The background work in this instance involved Watson’s legal troubles and Grier said the team did not get involved in settlement talks between Watson and the women suing him for sexual misconduct.

“We did our due diligence behind the scenes trying to figure out as much as we can, and we decided not to pursue a trade,” Grier said, via David Furones of the Miami Herald.

The Watson picture could change in the offseason and, if it includes a settlement of the lawsuits that cloud Watson’s future, that could lead to a different decision for the Dolphins the next time around.

