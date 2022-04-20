Chris Grier declines to comment on Tom Brady, Dolphins speculation

While this offseason has been a crazy one for the Miami Dolphins, the rumors have been even crazier.

There were whispers that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was set to join Dolphins ownership after his retirement and before his un-retirement. During that time there was also talk about Miami attempting to acquire the quarterback and pair him with recently retired New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

At his pre-draft press conference, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier was asked to comment on those rumors and reports, but he opted to decline.

“I’m just going to talk about the draft,” Grier said. “Appreciate the question.”

Since Miami moved on from head coach Brian Flores, they’ve been committing to Tua Tagovailoa publicly. They’ve distanced themselves from any trade talk surrounding Deshaun Watson, and Mike McDaniel has denied their interest in Brady to perform the role of quarterback. However, Grier isn’t saying anything.

