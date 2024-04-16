Chris Grier on deal with Tua Tagovailoa: ‘When it happens, it happens’

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier isn’t putting a deadline or timeline on contract negotiations with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He’s confident that a deal between the two sides is inevitable, though.

“When it happens, it happens,” Grier told reporters Tuesday at a pre-draft press conference. “We’ve had communications with him and I’ll leave those between the organization and his representation. It’s been good. So we’ll just keep working towards it.”

Grier said contract talks are currently on pause as the team is focused on the 2024 NFL draft for the time being. He said the Dolphins will turn its attention back toward negotiations with Tagovailoa after the draft.

Tagovailoa, 26, earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career last season after leading the league with 4,624 passing yards. While he struggled with concussions during the 2022 season, he led the league with a 105.5 passer rating.

Still, there are enduring concerns about injuries and consistency. Even in a career-best 2023 season, Tagovailoa threw 14 interceptions, fourth most in the NFL. The quarterback struggled late in the year too, with four touchdowns and five interceptions across Miami’s last two regular season games and its postseason appearance.

Grier made it clear Tuesday that the Dolphins aren’t even considering drafting a replacement, though.

“I would say that’s not somewhere I’m looking at in the first round,” Grier said of the quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft. “It’s not a position we’ve even talked about. There’s some good players, but we’re very happy with Tua and where he is with us.”

Tagovailoa is scheduled to play the 2024 season on the $23,171,000 fifth-year option of the contract he signed as a rookie.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire