Chris Green: Lancashire recruit Australia all-rounder to replace Nathan Lyon for T20 Blast

Chris Green last played in England with Middlesex in 2022 [Getty Images]

Lancashire have recruited all-rounder Chris Green to replace his Australia team-mate Nathan Lyon in the T20 Blast.

Green made his international T20 debut against India in December and will be available for the Blast's group stages.

The 30-year-old replaces Lyon, whose stay has been reduced to solely red-ball games by Cricket Australia.

"The attraction with Chris was his full availability combined with his skillset," said Lancashire director of cricket performance Mark Chilton.

White-ball specialist Green has played in the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League as well as previously featuring in the Blast for Birmingham Bears and Middlesex.

He has taken 164 wickets in 200 T20 appearances and has a top score of 50 with the bat.

"Chris has become really effective towards the back end of an innings, an area in which we felt the team could do with a bit of strength," Clifton added to the Lancashire website.