Chris Gotterup wins first ever Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris Gotterup surged in the 2nd round to take the lead after 36 holes and never looked back as he won the first ever Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday. It was the 24-year old’s first professional win on the PGA Tour. Gotterup finished the 72 hole event at -22, 6 strokes better than Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson who finished at -16 under par.

The event concluded on Sunday at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach as thousands attended, including more than 15,000 on Saturday for the Grand Strand’s first PGA Tour event in history.

