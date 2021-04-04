Chris Gonzalez hopes name like Huerta on his resume propels him in Bellator rankings

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Chris Gonzalez got a step up in competition this past Friday at Bellator 255, and he’s hoping his win works to his advantage.

Gonzalez (6-0 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) pounded out Roger Huerta (24-13-1 MMA, 1-6 BMMA) in the third round at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Gonzalez stayed unbeaten with the win – and it was his first stoppage for Bellator, and first since his pro debut in 2018.

His first five opponents all had similar levels of experience. But Huerta came into the bout with Gonzalez approaching 40 career fights. He’s also the biggest name Gonzalez has fought so far – a longtime fighter with many promotions on his resume, including the UFC, and a Sports Illustrated cover in 2007, to boot.

Now Gonzalez hopes a stoppage win over a name like Huerta means he’ll make his way into Bellator’s new rankings.

Check out Gonzalez’s full post-fight news conference in the video above.