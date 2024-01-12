Chris Godwin: We've evolved so much since losing to Eagles

The Eagles and Buccaneers played in Tampa earlier this season and the Eagles won 25-11, but Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin doesn't think there's much to read into that result.

Philly's win came in Week Three as part of the Eagles' 10-1 start to the season. As anyone paying any attention to the NFL is well aware, the Eagles have lost five of their last six and the defense that gave up 174 yards that day has been shredded in those games.

Godwin doesn't think the Bucs offense is the same either. Baker Mayfield was in his third game with the Bucs and Godwin thinks that the time together makes the previous matchup an afterthought.

"We've evolved so much," Godwin said, via a transcript from the team. "Just going through an entire season, figuring out who you are, going through the ups and downs of a season, you know, things have changed in a lot of ways. So, I'm excited about the opportunity, but at the same time, they've changed as well. Surely, they're going to come into the game with a different game plan and plan to attack us in a different way. Obviously, we have already played this year, but things will be different this week."

The Eagles are hoping that Monday night's game is going to bare some resemblance to the one they played the first time around, but there's little about recent results to think that they're capable of the same kind of performance. With 22 points in the last two weeks, however, the onus may still be on the Bucs to prove that they have truly turned the corner.