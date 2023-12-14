Chris Godwin, Vita Vea among Bucs who didn't practice on Thursday

The Buccaneers have had a few key players sidelined for the first two practices of the week.

Receiver Chris Godwin is among the players absent, as he's dealing with a knee injury.

Godwin has caught 58 passes for 659 yards with one touchdown so far this season. He's also recorded two carries for 33 yards with a TD.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (toe), cornerback Carlton Davis (groin), defensive tackle William Gholston (knee/ankle), safety Ryan Neal (back), and long snapper Zach Triner (elbow) also remained non-participants on Thursday.

However, linebacker Devin White (foot) returned to practice as a full participant. Defensive back Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) was upgraded from limited to full.

The Buccaneers will take on the Packers in Week 15.