Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin underwent surgery Monday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery on Godwin’s knee in Florida and found no meniscus damage, according to Rapoport.

Godwin is scheduled to become a free agent in March and likely still will be rehabbing his knee when the 2022 season starts. He played this season under the one-year, $15.983 million franchise tag.

Godwin started all 14 games for the Bucs this season and made 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns. His 98 receptions marked a new career high and are the second-most in a single season in Buccaneers franchise history.

The Buccaneers won’t have Godwin or Antonio Brown for the postseason as they attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Chris Godwin underwent surgery Monday to repair ACL, MCL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk