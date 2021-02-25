Chris Godwin: Tom Brady changed Bucs’ mentality to make us know we would win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin says the arrival of Tom Brady changed the team’s entire outlook in 2020.

Godwin says Brady turned the Buccaneers into a team so confident that no one in the locker room ever doubted they were going to end up winning the Super Bowl.

“I think the biggest thing that he brought was just the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win,” Godwin told Pat McAfee. “We’ve had a bunch of talented guys for years but could never really put it together. The history of the team kind of creeps into your mind. You go into games like, as a competitor you’re like, ‘Yeah we can win this.’ But really you’re just hoping to win. But this year we approached every single game like, ‘We damn sure can win this game.’ . . . Once the playoffs hit there was no doubt in our mind that we were going to win.”

Brady texted teammates “We will win” every night the week before the Super Bowl. Those teammates bought what Brady was selling.

Chris Godwin: Tom Brady changed Bucs’ mentality to make us know we would win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Godwin: I won’t put myself in miserable situation for a few extra dollars

    Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is one of a handful of key players from the Super Bowl LV champs that are on their way to free agency next month and he shared some of his thoughts about the situation on Tuesday. Godwin was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he thinks [more]

  • Will Chris Godwin take less money to stay with Bucs?

    The Buccaneers don't have much salary cap space to play with this offseason, which will make it difficult for them to retain all of the premier free agents they want to keep from hitting the open market. One such player is wide receiver Chris Godwin, who at just 24 years old has already established himself as one of the most complete pass-catchers in the NFL. Godwin would obviously prefer a long-term extension but is likely to receive the franchise tag for the 2021 season if both sides can't come to that kind of agreement.

  • Leonard Fournette: None of us wanted to give Tom Brady COVID

    The Buccaneers placed 11 players on the active roster on the COVID-19 reserve list during the regular season and postseason, including running back Ronald Jones and linebacker Devin White. Four of those 11 players didn’t miss a game. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady stayed healthy the entire season. It took everyone to make that happen. “I [more]

  • The Washington Football Team won't pick a new name until 2022

    The Washington Football Team is looking for fan input as it considers its next name.

  • California wildfire victims sue former PG&E executives for alleged neglect

    A trust representing over 80,000 victims of deadly Northern California wildfires ignited by Pacific Gas and Electric's (PG&E) electrical grid filed a lawsuit Wednesday against almost two dozen of its former executives for alleged neglect.Why it matters: The suit, filed in the San Francisco Superior Court, accuses them of "dereliction of duty" by allegedly failing to ensure the equipment would not kill people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIf successful, the suit could ease a billion-dollar shortfall the Fire Victim Trust is facing due to half of a promised settlement consisting of PG&E stock that's now "worth less than what was hoped for when the deal was struck toward the end of 2019," AP notes.The big picture: The trust retained the right to bring a suit as part of the $13.5 billion settlement reached between the fire victims and PG&E, as the company was facing bankruptcy. It gained bankruptcy approval last June.The lawsuit concerns the catastrophic 2017 North Bay Fires and the 2018 Camp Fire. PG&E pleaded guilty in 2018 to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for those California residents killed in the Camp Fire.The suit seeks to "tap into the $200 million to $400 million in liability insurance that PG&E secured for the former executives and board members," case lawyer Frank Pitre told AP.What they're saying: John Trotter, the trustee overseeing the earlier settlement, said in a statement those named in the suit "had the responsibility to customers, employees, shareholders, and the public to ensure that safety was one of PG&E’s highest priorities." "They had the power to do so," he added. "Yet they failed, at enormous financial cost to the company and indescribable cost to entire Northern California communities."The other side: Per AP, PG&E said in response to the suit, "We remain focused on reducing wildfire risk across our service area and making our electric system more resilient to the climate-driven challenges we all face in California."Read the complaint, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Democrats weaponize identity politics in bid to boost Neera Tanden

    California Republican Party Chair Jessica Miller Patterson and Rep. Byron Donalds R-Fla., weigh in on 'Fox News @ Night'

  • Licht: Buccaneers open to giving Brady a contract extension

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are open to giving Tom Brady a contract extension. General manager Jason Licht reiterated Wednesday that the Super Bowl champions would like to keep the 43-year-old quarterback in uniform for as long as Brady wants to play. Licht declined to characterize any conversations the team’s had about that prospect.

  • La’Mical Perine wants Sam Darnold to remain as Jets quarterback

    While the New York Jets look to chart a path forward under new head coach Robert Saleh, determining the fate of the quarterback position will be among the biggest decisions the team will have to make. The Jets intend to evaluate the available quarterbacks in the draft before making a call on Sam Darnold, but [more]

  • Israel sharing some COVID vaccines with Palestinians, Honduras, Czech Republic

    Israel said on Tuesday it was giving small amounts of surplus COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinian-run territories as well as to several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not name which countries in a statement announcing the move. But the government of Guatemala - which opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem last year - said it was expecting to receive 5,000 doses from Israel on Thursday.

  • How does Mitchell Schwartz news impact Chiefs’ offensive line plans for 2021?

    Schwartz announced that he's having surgery and that the recovery process isn't too long. What does that mean for the Chiefs?

  • Jackie Bradley Jr. messes with Red Sox fans via cryptic tweets amid free agency

    What are Jackie Bradley Jr.'s plans in free agency? We still don't know yet, despite the outfielder's cryptic tweets Tuesday.

  • Alex Smith says Washington Football Team 'didn't want [him] there' after gruesome injury

    Alex Smith didn't feel wanted by the Washington Football Team when he was ready to return.

  • Clyde Christensen: Tom Brady wanted to do what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Tom Brady left the Patriots a year ago, after 20 seasons in New England. Much has been said and written about why he left. So why not write and say some more now? Via JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen peeled back the curtain a but during a visit to CBS Sports Radio. “[T]here was [more]

  • Buccaneers GM considering Tom Brady extension: 'We'd like to keep this going'

    Bucs GM Jason Licht said on Tuesday that a Brady extension is "a possibility."

  • 2021 Raiders Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Raiders are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

  • The only fitting ending? Jimmy G. finding his way back to the Patriots

    Even after John Lynch's public vote of confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo this week, our Tom E. Curran still thinks the 49ers aren't all in and that it makes too much sense for a Foxboro reunion.

  • Wildest NFL rumors we want to believe: Riding the QB carousel

    The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk, wants to return to Patriots: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Chasing pack not close to toppling 'Big Three', says Murray

    Daniil Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne on the back of a 20-match winning streak but was beaten in straight sets by Djokovic, who clinched his 18th Grand Slam crown. The Serb's triumph means 15 of the last 16 majors have been won by Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

  • Matthew Judon threatens to leak photos of a reporter in a strip club

    Most NFL stories have similar content, structure, flow. Some don’t. This is one of them. Via Andrew Bucholtz of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has taken issue with the reporting of Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Judon’s ire has manifested itself in a specific and pointed threat. Judon vowed on social media to take specific action [more]