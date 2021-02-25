Chris Godwin: Tom Brady changed Bucs’ mentality to make us know we would win

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin says the arrival of Tom Brady changed the team’s entire outlook in 2020.

Godwin says Brady turned the Buccaneers into a team so confident that no one in the locker room ever doubted they were going to end up winning the Super Bowl.

“I think the biggest thing that he brought was just the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win,” Godwin told Pat McAfee. “We’ve had a bunch of talented guys for years but could never really put it together. The history of the team kind of creeps into your mind. You go into games like, as a competitor you’re like, ‘Yeah we can win this.’ But really you’re just hoping to win. But this year we approached every single game like, ‘We damn sure can win this game.’ . . . Once the playoffs hit there was no doubt in our mind that we were going to win.”

Brady texted teammates “We will win” every night the week before the Super Bowl. Those teammates bought what Brady was selling.

