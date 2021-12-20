Chris Godwin done for season with ACL injury

Tom Brady will be without his favorite target for the rest of the year. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an ACL injury suffered in Sunday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints, Bruce Arians revealed Monday.

Godwin was initially diagnosed with an MCL sprain, and it was possible he would return in the playoffs. Additional exams revealed an ACL injury, ensuring Godwin will miss the rest of the season.

Bruce Arians says Chris Godwin has an ACL injury and he's done for the season. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 20, 2021

Godwin leads all Buccaneers pass catchers with 127 targets and 98 catches. He has 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The injury comes at an awful time for Godwin, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. Godwin, a former third-round draft pick, has played far above his draft slot in recent years, and was in line for a mega contract prior to the injury. The ACL injury complicates Godwin's situation as he heads into free agency.

Godwin was playing under the franchise tag in 2021 that paid him a base salary of $15.9 million.

Buccaneers dealing with multiple key injuries

The Buccaneers also lost Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette during Sunday's game. Evans and Fournette exited with hamstring injuries. Evans "should be OK," per Ian Rapoport. Fournette may miss some time.

With those players hurt, the Buccaneers will welcome back receiver Antonio Brown once his suspension ends. Brown was suspended after "misrepresenting" his COVID-19 vaccination status. Brown is eligible to return to the Bucs on Monday.