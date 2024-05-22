Chris Godwin speaks highly of rookie Jalen McMillan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s all about cultivating relationships for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s exactly what wide receiver Chris Godwin is doing with rookie Jalen McMillan. Godwin sees a bright future for the third-round pick from Washington.

“He seems like he is a good kid. From day one you could tell that he’s eager to learn, he’s got really good movement about him,” said Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Another new member of the Bucs family is Bryan McClendon, who enters his first season as the Bucs wide receivers coach with 17 years of experience at the collegiate level.

“He has a lot of knowledge, he coaches hard, he has a high standard for himself and for everybody in the room that’s expected,” said McMillan.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for you guys,” said McMillan.

The Bucs are currently in the middle of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which kicked off Tuesday. The Bucs will hit the practice field tomorrow, and then have a break until the next stretch of OTAs from May 28 to May 30.

The final OTAs for Tampa Bay will be June 4 through June 6.

