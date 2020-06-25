Playing with the greatest quarterback of all time has its perks -- and if you're Chris Godwin, one notable drawback.

The Buccaneers wide receiver ceded his No. 12 jersey to Tom Brady shortly after the former New England Patriots quarterback signed with Tampa Bay in March.

But Godwin admitted Wednesday he initially wasn't keen about changing from No. 12 to No. 14, even if it was in deference to the GOAT.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

"I've been (wearing No. 12) since high school and it means a lot to me," Godwin told "The Checkdown" during a Twitter live stream Wednesday. "At first it bothered me a little bit; it was kind of getting at me because it's part of my identity. But when the GOAT comes calling you kind of concede to him."

Godwin and No. 12 indeed go way back: In addition to the wideout wearing the number in high school, college and the pros, he and his fianceé have No. 12 in their Twitter and Instagram profiles, respectively. Back when Brady first signed, Godwin said he'd "definitely" keep No. 12 if Brady didn't want it.

Unfortunately for Godwin, Brady literally has a brand built on No. 12, and there's no way "TB12" was going to become "TB14." Godwin isn't dwelling on the number change, though, especially now that his team could be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

"Hopefully I can get a ring or two or three out of that," Godwin added. "I was more than happy to do it. I have a new persona for me, 1-4. We're going to move forward and make something special with it."

The 24-year-old has already set a high bar for himself after finishing third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,333) last season. But he and Brady have been putting the work in by participating in group workouts in the Tampa area, even in light of the NFL Players' Association's latest recommendation to avoid them.

Chris Godwin says giving No. 12 to Tom Brady 'bothered me a little bit' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston