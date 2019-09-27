Chris Godwin, Ryan Jensen return to practice for Bucs

The Buccaneers got a couple of offensive starters back on the field at Friday’s practice.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin and center Ryan Jensen were both on the sideline Wednesday and Thursday, but got the go-ahead to close out the week with the rest of the team. Godwin has been dealing with a hip injury while Jensen has been hindered by a back injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians said at his press conference that both players were moving around well during the session. He said both would be game-time decisions on Sunday against the Rams.

Linebacker Devin White (knee) and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) remained out of practice on Friday and Arians said neither will play this weekend.