Chris Godwin reaches agreement with Bucs on three-year deal

Charean Williams
1 min read
In this article:
The Bucs didn’t need until July 15 to sign Chris Godwin to a long-term deal. The receiver, whom the team used the franchise tag on for a second consecutive season, agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal will free up cap space for the Bucs, who are trying to keep the band together after Tom Brady decided to return for 2022.

Godwin, 26, played last season on the $15.98 million franchise tag. The Bucs kept him off the free agent market again this year, and he was due $19.18 million if he played out the year under the terms of the tag. Godwin now will count only $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.

Godwin made 98 catches for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns before tearing an ACL in Week 15. Brady and the Bucs missed him in the postseason.

Tampa Bay made Godwin a third-round choice in 2017, and he has 342 receptions for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns in his career.

