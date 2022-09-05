Chris Godwin practicing with Buccaneers, not wearing a knee brace

Week One is upon us, and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is looking ready.

Godwin is on the Bucs’ practice field and not wearing a brace today, according to reporters on the scene.

Although the Buccaneers haven’t said whether Godwin will play on Sunday night against the Cowboys, from all indications he has made excellent progress since suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 of last season.

Despite missing the final three games of the season, Godwin led the Bucs with 98 catches for 1,103 yards last season. Having him back on the field for Week One would be an enormous boost as the Bucs attempt to get another ring in what could be Tom Brady‘s final season.

