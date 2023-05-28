Will Chris Godwin play on the outside more in 2023?

WR Chris Godwin is back to full strength and ready to produce in 2023. But where will he be lining up among his fellow receivers?

Ever since he came into the league, Godwin has lined up in the slot more and more often each year. He was featured there on only 14% of his snaps in his rookie year in 2017, according to PFF, and that number has increased every season — he lined up in the slot 57% of his snaps in 2020, 61% of his snaps in 2021 and 66% of his snaps in 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, though, with Russell Gage as WR3 and not a whole lot of depth behind him and Mike Evans, it could be possible that Godwin sees more action on the outside, more akin to how he was used when he first got to Tampa Bay. This could also help him avoid injury, too, since wideouts in the slot are more susceptible to getting hit down the middle of the field.

When coach Todd Bowles was asked if playing on the outside more could preserve Godwin, he didn’t want to give up whether or not he would be moving more outside next season:

“I don’t know if it preserves him. Everybody knows he’s a great player, so when they see ’14’ out there, there’s going to be attention directed towards him – whether he’s in the boundary to the field, in the slot, or outside because he’s that good of a football player. He takes care of his body. Obviously, he came back from the injury in great shape. I think they’re going to continue to key him but obviously the good players get paid attention to. He continues to make plays, so we’re looking for him to continue to make plays.”

Godwin’s most productive season came in 2019, where he played 55% of his snaps in the slot. He caught nine touchdowns that year with 1,333 yards on 86 receptions.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

That being said, he caught seven touchdowns in 2018, tied for his second-most in a season, playing just 30% of his snaps in the slot. He’s proven that he can be a weapon on the outside, and the team may just look to move him out there again when its new-look offense takes the field in 2023.

With Russell Gage returning for another year and the selection of Trey Palmer in the 2023 NFL draft, the Bucs have options for next season. With Godwin back from injury and some younger receivers coming in for depth, it’s very possible that Chris Godwin will be bumped toward the sideline more than he has been in four years when the regular season begins.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire